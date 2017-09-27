Jason Hoppy Loses His Chance To Point Fingers At Bethenny In Court

Jason Hoppy was arrested for stalking and harassment earlier this year when he showed up at his daughter’s school as Bethenny Frankel was dropping off Bryn. He supposedly yelled at her that he was going to destroy her, and he was allegedly angry. The incident came shortly after Bethenny had received emails from Jason on a daily basis. Even her boyfriend at the time, Dennis Shields, had received messages from Jason as well.

The incident was serious enough for Frankel to get a restraining order against him. He has been waiting for his court date, and he hasn’t said anything publicly. His lawyer had revealed that Jason had planned to do all of his talking in court, but apparently, he will have to wait. According to a new US Weekly report, Jason Hoppy won’t have his day in court this week as he had anticipated. The trial had been set for today, Wednesday, September 27th, but the assistant district attorney was not ready for trial. The court date will now take place next month on October 23rd.

His lawyer hasn’t issued a statement about today’s postponement, but it sounds like both parties want this resolved. Frankel had revealed that she’s tired of constantly dealing with the aftermath of her divorce, and Jason Hoppy would like to explain his side of the case. Hoppy claims he is completely innocent, and he would like a judge to hear his side of the story before facing a possible sentence.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” his attorney Robert C. Gottlieb has previously revealed to the website about Hoppy’s feelings in regards to this whole thing, adding, “His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

What do you think about Jason Hoppy’s case being postponed? What do you think fans will learn about this case that they don’t already know?

