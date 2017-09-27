Trump On Twitter: ‘Facebook Was Always Anti-Trump’ — Facebook Turns Over 3,000 Ads From Russia

President Donald Trump has added Facebook to his latest list of companies that he has railed about on Twitter. As seen in the below tweet from Wednesday, September 27, Trump wrote that Facebook was always “anti-Trump” as the president attempted to link Facebook, the New York Times, and the Washington Post together in an anti-Trump collusion effort.

Facebook became a target of Trump after news broke that the social media platform was potentially used by Russian influencers who bought ads that were targeted to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election. According to Variety, Facebook has reported that the Russian-bought ads numbered in the thousands — with a minimum of 3,000 ads purchased that surrounded divisive and popular political topics.

According to Politico, some of the Facebook ads bought from Russian sources were anti-Hillary Clinton and pro-Trump, but cunningly also included pro-Jill Stein ads that promised Facebook users that their vote for Stein wouldn’t be a wasted vote. However, in What Happened, Clinton’s recently published book, she wrote that Stein’s votes in swing states “may well have thrown the election to Trump.”

“Choose peace and vote for Jill Stein. Trust me. It’s not a wasted vote. … The only way to take our country back is to stop voting for the corporations and banks that own us. #GrowaSpineVoteJillStein.”

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

The 3,000 Russian-purchased ads that Facebook has turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly had bad grammar, misspellings, and “outlandish assertions.” Whether all of the ads will be released to the public remains to be seen, but reporters have been tracking some of the ads that appeared on Facebook during the time of the heated campaign and have published them.

Kevin Poulsen, a contributing editor at the Daily Beast and Wired, has reportedly gathered Facebook ads purchased by Russians, according to Orin Kerr of the Washington Post. Many of the Facebook ads show memes with no basis or proof about “5.7 million illegals” who may have voted in 2008 election, or wording about “no free tuition for illegal aliens!” Some show Hillary in Photoshop-altered photos picturing her behind bars. Other Facebook ads show talk of “secured borders” around the continental U.S. and show old photos of immigrants in long lines with wording that reads, “Yes we are a nation of immigrants. See the line? Get in it.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]