Woman Stuck In Airport Overnight Decides To Have A Dance Party To Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ [Video]

Airline delays are often frustrating and they can be overly annoying if you end up being stuck overnight, but it’s nothing that a little dance party won’t solve. One woman found herself in such a situation when her flights were delayed and she was forced to spend the night in Charlotte Douglas Airport. Instead of getting angry and doing something rash, YouTuber Mahshid Mazooji took it upon herself to party with airport staff to the sounds of Lionel Richie.

Mahshid Mazooji is a YouTuber who puts up some interesting videos on her channel and they get a decent number of views. Well, it seemed like they did until you start comparing them to her latest video which has more than 1.1 million views in just four days since it was uploaded.

Mazooji was traveling over the weekend and ended up missing a connecting flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and it caused her to be stranded there overnight. As reported by Fox News, she chose to not stay angry at herself or the situation but to have some fun with it.

Little did she know that her idea for having a little bit of fun would turn her into a viral sensation almost overnight.

As she wrote on her Facebook page, she wanted to make the most of the cards dealt to her.

“So there I was, stranded in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, completely lost my cool and furious that I had no way of getting home anytime soon. I had to check myself annnnd my attitude! What good was it going to do being p*ssed all night long?? Why not make light of it? And DANCE All Night Long!? So that’s exactly what I did, and I met some awesome folks along the way! “

Well, she had some fun with staff members from around the airport which ended up tweeting out her video on their official account. One of the things that those watching the video have noticed is that everyone seems so happy and to be having the greatest time while dancing and singing.

Mazooji enjoyed her bad luck and ended up meeting friends for life and everyone earned a new appreciation for “All Night Long (All Night)” from Lionel Richie.

