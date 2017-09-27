Kailyn Lowry Discusses Lesbian Hookup, Claims Javi Marroquin Made False Claims To Stay ‘Relevant’

Kailyn Lowry is admitting to hooking up with Javi Marroquin’s best female friend, but according to a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t cheat on her husband during the time he was deployed in Qatar.

Speaking out against her former husband during an interview with Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry said that she actually feels bad that her ex-husband has felt the need to accuse her of cheating on him during their four-year marriage.

“I feel like that’s more of a relevancy thing. Like he feels the need to bash me in order to be the good guy,” she explained on September 27.

Kailyn Lowry did admit to sleeping with her husband’s “best friend” in a sneak peek at the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but as she explained, the woman was her best friend before she befriended Marroquin and Lowry had known her since high school. According to Lowry, Marroquin and the unnamed woman ended up being best friends after their divorce.

Also during her interview with Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she didn’t sign on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to save her marriage. Instead, she agreed to participate in the series to learn how to co-parent with her former husband.

As for Javi Marroquin, he’s said that he was hoping to save his marriage on the show. Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry said she had no idea that her former husband believed there was a possibility of the two of them getting back together.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin share one son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and the Teen Mom 2 star is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, and one-month-old “Baby Lo,” who she shares with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed their baby boy in August after splitting several months prior. As fans may have seen, Lowry began dating months after splitting from Marroquin in May of 2016.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

