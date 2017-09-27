Kylie Jenner’s Mom Reportedly Helps Her Cash In On Pregnancy, Source Says Kylie Never Wanted A Baby With Ex

The internet was abuzz when the rumors that Kylie Jenner was having a baby went full-throttle. None of the members of the Kardashian clan have thus far confirmed that she’s with child, but none of them have denied it either. And according to rumors, the business savvy Kris Jenner, the family’s “momager” is already finding ways to cash in on Kylie’s surprise pregnancy.

Rumors are swirling that Kris Jenner has already held several meetings for her daughter, Kylie Jenner, including meetings about potentially doing a line of clothing for young pregnant women. Kris evidently is pretty sure that she could take over the “young mom” market and really sell a lot of items.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting a girl with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, but neither has confirmed or denied the talk. The pregnancy was first reported last week, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have all remained relatively mum on the subject. It is also rumored that Kylie’s older sister, Khloe, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s news broke yesterday; however, like Kylie’s, it has not been confirmed or denied if she is, indeed, with child.

According to reports, Kylie Jenner has been telling friends that she’s pregnant for the past two months.

throwback ???? Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Fans were shocked when Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy, partially because she and Travis Scott have only been together a short while. According to reports, she and Travis had only been dating since April and got pregnant almost immediately. It is claimed that Kylie has wanted a baby for at least two years now, but didn’t feel her relationship with rapper Tyga was on solid ground. While Tyga sent a Snapchat out to his fans claiming that Kylie’s baby was his, it is rumored that Kylie Jenner now thinks her relationship with Travis Scott is solid enough for the pair to have a baby.

Although her family is said to be slightly worried about Kylie Jenner handling a pregnancy, the young mom-to-be is already financially independent due to her cosmetics line. The young star is set to become to richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, soon surpassing her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]