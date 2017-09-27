Talking Mickey Joined By Talking Minnie And Donald In New Character Testing At Disney Parks [Video]

Disney Parks are always coming up with new ways to bring technological advances to guests, but not everyone realizes that it isn’t just with their attractions and rides. Guests love to visit with Disney characters in the parks to take pictures with them and get autographs. For a couple of years now, Mickey Mouse has had the ability to talk and interact with guests, but the bar has been raised with the introduction of talking Minnie Mouse and talking Donald Duck.

Some talking characters have taken part in stage shows at Magic Kingdom and for special events, but only Mickey has had meet-and-greet opportunities.

According to a video posted by Guy Selga of Touring Plans, Donald Duck and Minnie have joined Mickey for a testing phase of meet-and-greets at Disney California Adventure. They’re dressed in casual clothes, and guests really appear to be having a lot of fun with it.

Over the last couple of months, talking Mickey did show up in the same spot at DCA, but it was also just a test. It appears as if it was successful enough to not only bring Mickey back but also have a couple of friends join him.

Just uploaded a video of me meeting talking Mickey, Minnie and Donald at DCA. It was so cool! https://t.co/k2QSjmjL4J pic.twitter.com/7HTT3nBq0n — Guy Selga (@guyselga) September 26, 2017

You can’t help but smile at seeing these characters talking, joking, and having fun with guests in a brand new way that is unlike the meet-and-greets of the past. It’s incredible for Disney fans to be able to meet these three iconic characters all in one place as it is, but having them talk with you makes it even better.

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire is a stage show at Magic Kingdom that has brought forth talking Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy. The thing is, those characters stay on stage and don’t get down to interact with guests directly.

Chip and Dale have also been shown to talk at times, but not in meet-and-greets.

There are always new ideas coming about for character interactions and meet-and-greets at the Disney Parks, but this may be one of the best yet. Being able to speak and interact with Mickey Mouse is one thing, but having talking Minnie Mouse and talking Donald Duck join him really elevates things. If you’re going to be at Disney California Adventure anytime soon, make sure to check out this new experience before the testing period concludes.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]