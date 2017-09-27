Is One Of The Roloff Women Pregnant? ‘LPBW’ Fans Speculate That Another Roloff Baby Is Coming

Another Roloff baby may be in the works, after fans looked over some social media photos and noticed a couple of clues that may point to a pregnancy. So which of the Roloff women is possibly pregnant?

Well, let’s first knock off the candidates who are out of contention via the process of elimination.

It’s not Amy Roloff: at 53, she’s past child-bearing age (although stranger things have happened).

It’s not Audrey Roloff: she just gave birth two weeks ago! And although it’s biologically possible for a pregnancy to occur days after a woman gives birth, she and husband Jeremy are undoubtedly not thinking about another baby at this time.

Molly Roloff (now Silvius) just got married in July. Some women in the reality TV universe — that is, women whose last name or maiden name is “Duggar” — do turn up pregnant just weeks after tying the knot (or in some cases, possibly even before tying the knot). However, as far as anyone knows, Molly and new husband Joel don’t have a bun in the oven.

Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend Isabel Rock is not yet named “Roloff,” so she’s out, too, as far as this article is concerned.

That leaves Tori Roloff, who just gave birth to baby Jackson Kyle about four months ago! As mentioned earlier, another pregnancy just months after delivery is certainly possible, at least biologically. And some fans, according to The Hollywood Gossip think that there are some clues in Tori’s social media presence that indicate there’s another bun in the oven.

Specifically, it’s this baggy garment that she’s wearing in this Instagram post from a week or so ago.

Fans speculate that Tori is hiding a baby bump under that baggy outfit. What’s more, most of Tori’s most recent Instagram posts either show her in baggy garments; show her abdomen covered by baby Jackson or something else; or don’t include her abdomen at all. That’s supposedly “evidence” that she’s concealing a pregnancy.

She also let slip what may be another clue. Earlier this summer, Tori wrote a touching tribute to her husband, Zach.

“I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine.”

Notice the plural “s” at the end of the word “kids” there? Did Tori let slip that she’s got another baby brewing?

And if she is pregnant, why is she hiding it?

That’s an easy question to answer: if she reveals she’s pregnant in real life, rather than on Little People, Big World, then she’s just robbed LPBW of a major plot point that can be used to create drama on the show. In fact, she may even be contractually obligated to keep things such as pregnancies to herself.

Do you think Tori Roloff may be pregnant? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Saulich/Thinkstock]