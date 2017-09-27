Bethenny Frankel: She’s Literally In Pain From Puerto Rico Aid Efforts And Cancer Surgery

Bethenny Frankel is one of the only housewives from the Real Housewives franchise who is working hard to help people in need. Over the past couple of weeks, Frankel has been raising money to help those in need by knocking on doors, asking companies for donations, and even getting her own co-stars to help out. She has publicly thanked Dorinda Medley for donating money to her charity, B Strong, but it sounds like there’s plenty of work to be done. She started her fundraising when Hurricane Harvey hit and continued asking for money during Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Frankel even traveled to Mexico to assist in any way she could by providing medical supplies to people in need.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed she had been in pain while she worked to help those in need. She had helped out by shopping for supplies, loading the supplies for their destinations, and spent hours on flights to travel to hard-hit areas. As she had documented on Instagram, Bethenny was really going above and beyond when it came to helping out and giving back. On Twitter, she revealed that she had been in excruciating pain from helping out so much.

“Wow did I do a number on my back & neck. Brutal excruciating pain. All the flights & loading supplies. I am one banged up broad,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter recently while she was back home in New York to recover from surgery.

It sounds like she’s not gaining anything financially from this relief help. Her personal net worth probably isn’t growing from this. Instead, she may be putting her own money into it. In other words, she could be losing money to help those in need, but with a $100 million reported net worth, it sounds like she doesn’t mind helping out.

#THISISACRISIS People are texting from beneath the rubble begging to be saved. The clock is ticking for those who are trapped… #workingforyoumexico #BStrong A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Even though Frankel had done quite a bit to help out people in need, she also had to take care of herself. She recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She had a mole removed, and she had to have more surgery this week. While she didn’t go into detail about the surgery, she did reveal that it had gone well, and she had received several stitches.

“All good. I have a bandage & am gonna milk this thing & take a staycay. Thanks for asking,” Bethenny Frankel replied to a fan who inquired about the surgery.

These days, Frankel is staying home to recover. As she has previously explained, she was lucky that she caught it early. She’s not the only Real Housewives star to deal with a cancer issue. Tamra Judge has also undergone surgery to have a mole removed. She was recently diagnosed with melanoma. It sounds like fans will get plenty of advice and encouragement from these ladies about getting checked on the next season of The Real Housewives of New York and the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for City Harvest]