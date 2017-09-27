Chloe Lukasiak Says ‘Dance Moms’ Was So Fake, She Had To Stop Watching It

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Lukasiak was one of the break-out stars of Dance Moms, but she left the show abruptly during Season 4 after Abby Lee Miller made fun of a medical condition she had. The teen’s new book, Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World, has been obtained exclusively by Radar Online, where they exposed some of the things Chloe had to say about the show.

According to Chloe, the editing of the show was really “bad,” to the point that they showed things that had never actually taken place and edited scenes together to make them look like something had happened. She also says there were episodes when she doesn’t even remember crying that week, yet somehow she was shown in tears. According to Chloe Lukasiak, these scenes were pulled from other footage from other weeks to create manufactured drama.

Chloe admits that after the first few episodes of Season 1, she stopped watching the show altogether. She felt like it wasn’t worth it to relive some of the horrible fights and other things that had happened while she was on the show.

She also divulged that the fights weren’t always just confined to the adults, and sometimes it messed with her relationships with the other girls on the show, something she really didn’t want to happen.

The reality TV star also admitted Dance Moms caused a lot of pressure on her and her family and that she really needed to take a break from it for her well-being. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was stated that the girls filmed from Tuesday to Sunday, with Monday being their only day off. This was a lot of stress for someone so young, and naturally, it took a pretty big toll on Chloe and the rest of the girls.

Chloe Lukasiak has returned to film the finale of Dance Moms, participating in Season 7B. While several sources have confirmed that the show has been canceled, and Chloe and several of the other girls have stated that they are returning to their home studios, there has been no official word from Lifetime whether the show will be remaining off the air.

