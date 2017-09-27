Amber Portwood New Man: Fans Changing Their Minds After Comparing Boyfriend To Matt Baier

Amber Portwood learned that Matt Baier had expressed sexual interest in another woman while they were dating, which caused her to break up with him. After learning the results of a lie detector test, it appeared she had lost all hope for their relationship. It didn’t take long for her to move on, as she met a television producer by the name of Andrew Glennon while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp. A few months after their long-distance relationship began, she decided to go public with him at the VMAs this year. Fans were surprised and shocked that she would be dating already, but others were happy to see her get rid of Matt Baier.

When Amber went public with her new boyfriend, fans thought she was moving too fast. Some expressed concern that he was just dating her because she was rich and famous. It’s no secret that some people will use these girls for fame, as they know they have a massive audience and the potential to make thousands of dollars. This is something fans saw with Matt Baier, as Portwood helped him land a book deal about his life. However, it sounds like some people are changing their minds about her new man, as they all sound very encouraging. According to a new Instagram post, Amber Portwood is now revealing encouraging words from her fans.

“Enjoy yourself you deserve some happiness,” one person wrote to Portwood, while another added, “Morning Amber! So happy you’re doing so well. Enjoy every bit of it girl!”

Lol yeah….???????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Just a few days ago, Amber Portwood shared another photo of herself on vacation with Andrew. It’s clear that she’s very happy in her new relationship, as he really does seem to care for her. But her fans replied to her Instagram photo, revealing that she should be careful about these boys she’s dating, as they could be using her for the fame and money.

“Careful out there. These creepers are gonna suck you dry.. you [bomb] baby, get u a man who can buy you bags and take you on vaycays!” one person wrote to her, which was a common reply from her fans.

Her fans clearly want her to do well in life, including in her romantic endeavors. She deserves to find someone who loves her and adores her, but fans aren’t sure who this could be. For Portwood, it sounds like Andrew is a keeper. What do you think about Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend? Are you surprised that many of her fans think it is an improvement from Matt Baier?

