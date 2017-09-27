Is Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Husband Controlling? Fans Worry About Her Well-Being

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, particularly over the fact that she claims she and her husband, Austin, conceived their child on their honeymoon, yet her baby bump is much bigger than a three-and-a-half month bump. However, some Duggar fans have noted that they are concerned for the 19-year-old newlywed, and feel that Austin might be a little bit too controlling over the young woman.

Before Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin even decided to get engaged, there were rumors that the pair had broke courtship rules and had sex before marriage. The pair have admitted to breaking some of the rules, but nothing as huge as premarital sex, which would be a huge no-no for the Duggar family.

While the pair seem happy on social media, many fans have expressed concern over the way Austin talks to Joy-Anna when they are together. They state that they think he has an air of authority over her, which may be even more strict and stringent than the authority her father had over her as a child. While the Duggars are known for their conservative ways, some still fear that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was too young to make such a big decision, and now might be in over her head.

Fans also noted that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth didn’t seem all that excited when she tried on wedding dresses in the most recent episode of Counting On. The reality star seemed to be annoyed at having to do her wedding planning, and even seemed to want her sisters to take over at various points. Could the lack of excitement be due to the fact that she isn’t interested in Austin or simply being overwhelmed with all of the wedding planning?

How are you all on this beautiful Monday? Here's a small throwback to celebrating our one month anniversary in Israel. A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

The pair are already expecting their first child together, though many fans worry that at 19, Joy-Anna is a little young to be starting a family. However, the Duggar girl’s older sister, Jessa, married her husband, Ben Seewald, when he was just 19, and the pair also announced that they were expecting shortly after their wedding ceremony.

[Featured Image by Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth/Instagram]