Is Brandi Glanville Getting Married To Boyfriend Donald ‘DJ’ Friese?

Brandi Glanville is completely in love with her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, but when it comes to walking down the aisle for the second time, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has no plans to do any such thing.

After being scarred by her messy split from Eddie Cibrian in 2010, which was preceded by his 2009 affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Glanville said that neither she nor her boyfriend has any desire to get married.

“I think that we’re both a little gun-shy with the other,” Brandi Glanville revealed to Life & Style magazine on September 27.

Although Brandi Glanville, who shares two sons, Mason and Jake, with her ex-husband, doesn’t want to walk down the aisle with Donald Friese, she said she would be perfectly happy if the two of them ending up spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates.

Brandi Glanville also said that she and her boyfriend were having fun arranging for playdates with their children. As she explained, when she and her boyfriend are with their families, Donald Friese turns into a child and makes it feel like she has not two but five children.

Donald Friese has two children, a boy and a girl, from a previous relationship.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian were married for nine years when he was caught cheating on her with LeAnn Rimes while filming their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. As fans will recall, Cibrian and Rimes were caught kissing while having dinner with one another, and a short time later, it was revealed that he had also been carrying on an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie.

Two years after his affair made headlines, Eddie Cibrian tied the knot with LeAnn Rimes, and ever since, he and the country singer have been co-parenting his two kids with Brandi Glanville.

Following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of Season 7, Brandi Glanville appeared on E!’s Famously Single, FOX’s My Kitchen Rules, and the U.K. version of Big Brother. As for what’s next, the mother of two is rumored to appear on WEtv’s upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Bravo]