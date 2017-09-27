Steven Seagal Sings Putin Praises, Voices Utter Disgust For Kneeling NFL Players

Steven Seagal appeared for a live interview on Good Morning Britain, and the actor, who was granted Russian citizenship last year, told the viewers that Vladimir Putin is one of the great world leaders of today. Seagal, who is trending on Twitter today, also condemned the NFL’s kneeling antics, saying, “I think it’s outrageous, I think it’s a joke, it’s disgusting.”

When it came time to talk about his feelings about Putin, he sang the Russian leader praises. While he is friends with Putin, they don’t discuss politics, according to Seagal. When they get together, they are talking about the things they have in common, such as martial arts.

According to Metro, Seagal believes that Putin is a great man. He told Good Morning Britain, “I think he’s one of the great world leaders. He’s brilliant, he’s articulate, he’s a great tactician.”

Seagul also pointed out that there are enemies in the U.S. who are trying to hold back Donald Trump’s presidency. He also pointed out that the kneeling going on at the NFL games is nothing more than these people holding the NFL fans “hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views.”

Steven Seagal: Anyone who thinks Russia fixed the election is "stupid" https://t.co/ctH0vr0Fjk pic.twitter.com/0gtTW8jTKv — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2017

The actor also said that he thinks the NFL players participating in the kneeling ploy is an outrage. He had risked his life for the American flag, and he respects the flag. He claimed he just cannot understand this type of behavior.

Seagal also shared some strong views about the allegations of Russia meddling in the U.S. elections. According to The Hill, Seagal says “anyone who thinks Russia fixed the election is stupid.”

“Let’s be really honest – every country is involved in espionage, every single country. The American spy, the British spy, the Russian spy, we all spy on each other.” Thinking that Putin interfered in the elections or even has the technology to do so is “stupid.”

BREAKING: Hollywood action hero Steven Seagal brands NFL kneeling protest 'outrageous..a joke…disgusting'. @GMB pic.twitter.com/vVSzuQ3DI6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 27, 2017

He calls the Russian interference allegations nothing more than “astronomical propaganda.” This type of propaganda is used so that the American people won’t see what is really happening, said Seagal. He closed his interview by advocating for Russia and America to come together. He said the two countries need each other, and most people in Russia and the U.S. want to like each other.

“Russia and America should be great allies and that’s the way it should be,” Seagal suggested.

[Featured Image by Alexei Nikolsky/AP Images]