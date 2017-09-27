‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Confirms Plans For Divorce: ‘I’m Done With Our Marriage’

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd are getting divorced.

Following months of turmoil, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has released an official statement to the Daily Mail in regard to their breakup, confirming that while they have been on and off in the past, their marriage is now over.

“We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough, I’m done with our marriage,” she said in the September 27 statement. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

Kelly Dodd is currently enjoying time with a friend in Munich, Germany, and is said to be saddened by the end of her 11-year marriage. However, at the same time, the reality star knows that ending her relationship with Michael once and for all is the best thing she can do for herself and her child. As she explained, she and Michael simply aren’t good together.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd separated years ago after Dodd filed divorce in 2012 but after failing to come to a resolution for the end of their marriage, they reconciled. Since then, things between them have taken a major turn for the worse and now, they are allegedly “miserable.”

As the Daily Mail revealed to readers, the news of Kelly Dodd’s plans for divorce comes just one day after reports surfaced, claiming that police had visited the Dodd’s Newport Beach, California, home a whopping six times this past July and 11 times overall this year.

Kelly Dodd went on to reveal that she was planning to ask her attorney to file for a bifurcated divorce since she and Michael Dodd had begun the process of splitting years ago. As she explained, she wants out of her marriage as soon as possible and isn’t concerned with the financial aspect of their split quite yet.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

