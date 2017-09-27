Kathleen Regina Davis, 58, Allegedly Had Affair With Son-In-Law Michael Sciarra, Tried To Kill 33-Year-Old

Kathleen Regina Davis is a 58-year-old woman who cops claim tried to kill her 33-year-old son-in-law, Michael Sciarra. Michael is married to Kathleen’s daughter, and Sciarra said that his mother-in-law tried to run him over with her Mercedes after Michael admitted to having an affair with his wife’s mother, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Davis was reportedly so enraged that her son-in-law admitted to their adulterous affair, wrecking her union with her daughter, that Kathleen allegedly went to Sciarra’s house and started throwing eggs at his house. Kathleen then tried to run Michael over with her car, according to the arrest report for Davis, who is from Jupiter, Florida. Police in Palm Beach Gardens reported finding Kathleen driving around in circles, within Michael’s front yard. The melee happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, with authorities reporting that Davis was almost successful in her bid to kill her son-in-law. It is a plot nearly out of the movie the Graduate, which featured a young Dustin Hoffman having a relationship with a married mother and her daughter.

Kathleen’s actions means she must face a felony charge for attempting to run over her son-in-law with her car. Michael, according to Davis, ruined any chance for Kathleen to have a normal mother-daughter relationship by confessing their affair.

#KathleenReginaDavis tried to run over daughter's ex for exposing their affair. PalmBeachGardens https://t.co/S4IHm6CaOY — Mary Pat Ryan (@MaryPatRyan) September 27, 2017

Davis was reportedly so angered by Michael’s confession that she drove to his house, located in the 4400 block of Crestdale in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kathleen was there on September 20, near Interstate 95 and Northlake Boulevard, when she tried to run her son-in-law over. Michael reports that Kathleen almost hit him a few times with her car. Kathleen reportedly directly told the cops that she wanted to run over Michael and kill him. Although police reports say Michael was only an ex-boyfriend of Kathleen’s daughter, the couple was actually married and are now in the process of getting a divorce.

The egg-tossing caused a “banging” sound that Michael went outside to investigate. Once he did, he claims Kathleen got behind the wheel of her car and tried to hit him. As a result, Kathleen now faces aggravated assault charges with a deadly weapon. Kathleen was released from the Palm Beach County Jail upon posting a $3,000 bond on September 22.

[Featured Image by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock]