Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Already ‘Fed Up’ Of Going To School: ‘He Didn’t Want To Go’

Prince George has just started school three weeks ago, and he’s already so over it — at least according to his dad, the Duke of Cambridge.

Earlier this week, Prince William took the time off his parenting duties and paid a visit to Milton Keynes for its 50th anniversary. There, the soon-to-be father of three was warmly greeted by several locals — one of which revealed something relatable about the duke and his eldest son.

During his visit, Prince William told a “fellow parent” that the four-year0old Prince George is no longer psyched about going to Thomas’s Battersea. The second in line to the British throne revealed that his adorable son is kind of “fed up” the whole school thing.

Apparently, the young prince’s excitement about going to school has already dwindled — something very common to school kids his age.

“I just dropped George off and he didn’t want to go.”

Louise Smith, a 31-year-old mother of two, was lucky enough to hear Prince William’s revelation firsthand. According to Smith, the Duke of Cambridge stopped by to greet her daughters Sophia, 3, and Holly, 1.

Smith also shared that she and Prince William had a small talk about Prince George’s adorable attempt to skip school, which she claimed to be something that her kids usually do as well.

“It was really exciting meeting William. He told me he’d just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn’t want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really.”

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge ???????? ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Interestingly, during Prince George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea, Prince William had somehow predicted that his son may lose the taste for school.

“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go.”

According to The Telegraph, Prince William has been taking little George to school every morning since his first day in class. Unfortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge still had to stay at home due to severe morning sickness.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

While in Milton Keynes, the Duke of Cambridge also got a chance to play a game of table football with users of a mental health service affiliated with MK Dons’ Sports and Education Trust.

Prince William was gifted with mini MK Dons football shirts for his two children. Despite the fact that the duke is an Aston Villa fan, the team was happy to present the personalized tees.

“We gave him shirts with George and Charlotte written on the back but we didn’t have a blank one yet for the ‘bun.'”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expecting their third royal baby.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]