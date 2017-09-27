Is Dorit Kemsley Planning To Get Pregnant Amid ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8?

Could Dorit Kemsley announce a pregnancy during the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Although the reality star and mother of two has not yet revealed that she is expecting, she told Life & Style magazine during a recent interview that she certainly wasn’t against the idea of expanding her family with husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley.

Speaking to the magazine, via All About the Real Housewives, Dorit Kemsley said that she and “P.K.” would be leaving a third child “up to fate” as they continued to focus on their two young children; three-year-old son Jagger and 19-month-old daughter Phoenix.

According to Dorit Kemsley, her two children are her life. As she explained, being a mom is the best thing she’s ever done, and when she wakes up each morning, Jagger and Phoenix are the first things on her mind.

“I almost can’t remember who I was before them,” she admitted.

Dorit Kemsley and her family were added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of Season 7 as friends of Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Then, earlier this year, as the cast assembled for filming on Season 8, she confirmed she was returning to the hit series by sharing numerous photos with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi.

Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars have been plagued by rumors throughout the filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regarding which cast members were returning and who may have been added to the cast. As fans may recall, rumors of a new addition first arose in July after Kemsley and her co-stars embarked on a girls trip to Las Vegas, where they were joined by Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

Around the same time, rumors began swirling about the possible return of Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer, who were also seen on the trip.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

