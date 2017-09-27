WWE News: Current Raw Tag Team Challenges WWE Hall Of Famers To Match At Starrcade

Earlier this month, it was revealed that WWE was bringing back one of the most iconic pay-per-view events in WCW history, and it looks as if some nostalgia is coming with it. The return of Starrcade not only means keeping the past alive, but it means bringing legends back to appear on the show where they created iconic moments. With that, one current Monday Night Raw tag team has decided to challenge a couple of Hall of Famers to a match that they may regret.

When Starrcade‘s return was officially announced by WWE, there were some very interesting matches set for the event. Actually, the card looks really stacked and a number of legends, such as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, have been named as appearing in North Carolina as well.

The other legends who are confirmed to appear are the recent WWE Hall of Fame inductees known as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. While it has been expected that these legends are simply going to show up for old-school nostalgia purposes, this iconic tag team may end up doing a lot more.

Wrestling Inc. noticed that former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have decided to pick a fight and aimed their threat at the legends.

We @LukeGallowsWWE, want the Rock N Roll Express at Starcade….

???????? — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) September 26, 2017

It didn’t take long for one-half of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to respond and it looks as if Ricky Morton is ready for a fight.

Well Well You better bring those boys from Greasy OK, and wind them up @KarlAndersonWWE https://t.co/1SB8PahraH — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 27, 2017

WWE hasn’t yet said if this match will be made official as there could be a couple of things standing in the way. The main thing is that Starrcade is a SmackDown Live-exclusive event which means Gallows and Anderson may not be allowed to participate in it.

The Hardy Boyz, who are also Raw superstars, are scheduled to make an appearance at the event. Even

Starrcade is returning as a WWE live event and if it proves to be popular enough, it could one day end up as a full-time pay-per-view. The matches set for the card are looking really good, but a number of fans are going to tune in for the legends as well. If Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson end up having their challenge accepted and match granted, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will do more than just show up and wave to the crowd.

