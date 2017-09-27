Many fans are now thrilled for the upcoming premiere of Grey’s Anatomy Season 14. The series’ latest installment ended with a shocking revelation. It was divulged in the finale episode of Season 13 that Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) is alive and kicking after she was presumed dead for a decade.

Latest spoilers suggest that Megan is on her way back to town alongside Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that things would totally become complicated between her ex-partner Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Since Meghan went missing, Nathan had developed an intimate relationship with Meredith in Grey’s Anatomy Season 14.

Devoted viewers of the show are aware that Nathan and Meredith share the same experience, as the latter previously lost her loving husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Debbie Allen divulged to TV Guide that Meredith would be re-examining her budding romance with Nathan. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 executive producer also confirmed that Derek is not returning at all.

“They both had a similar experience [losing their partners], but now this experience for Nathan is not even possible for her. Derek is not coming back. She will be re-examining and figuring out what’s important in her life and how she will move on emotionally.”

It remains to be seen if Meredith Grey and Nathan Riggs will continue their relationship. If she chooses to stay in love with Meghan’s boyfriend, Meredith will end up being the third party in their relationship. This is something that fans should watch out for in the forthcoming new installment.

Teddy's Back! A New Love Triangle for Meredith! Watch an Exclusive #GreysAnatomy Sneak Peek https://t.co/kDLRTlCfDe @GreysABC — People (@people) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Cristina Yang could possibly reprise her role as Sandra Oh in Grey’s Anatomy Season 14. People’s Choice shared that Sandra might be the “familiar face” that is set to return in the new installment’s third episode, titled “Go Big or Go Home.” The episode’s official synopsis revealed that someone from Meredith’s past would reappear as a patient.

“Harper Avery arrives at Grey Sloan, putting Bailey on edge. A familiar face from Meredith’s past returns as a patient, and Amelia tries to manage a secret.”

The publication argued that Sandra is among the few characters likely to make a return after departing the popular ABC show. Besides, Meredith would need her best friend’s crying shoulder if Nathan decides to dump her and get back together with Megan. Although these theories are not impossible, it is important to note that the network has yet to confirm or deny these speculations.

#GreysAnatomy celebrated their 300th episode with an EPIC cake: https://t.co/Bz9zy1akja — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 27, 2017

Therefore, avid viewers of the show should take these predictions lightly until everything is proven true. Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]