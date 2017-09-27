‘Empire’ Season 4 Spoilers: Demi Moore Hints At A Romance With Terrence Howard’s Lucious Lyons

At the end of Season 3 of the hit FOX show Empire, Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) avoided a murder plot orchestrated by his son, and Demi Moore joined the show as a nurse helping the record mogul to recover. With Moore’s character returning for Season 4, does it mean a possible on-screen romance for her and Howard is in the works?

At a recent party for the show’s upcoming season, Moore told Page Six that fans were going to have to “wait and see.” She also said that her character would clash with Lucious’ ex-wife Cookie, the character made popular by Taraji P. Henson.

Before the explosion that almost killed Lucious and the arrival of the nurse, he and Cookie had finally reconciled and made promises of traveling the world together while leaving their business behind. But after three months in a coma, Lucious may have significant memory loss, which could stop him from reuniting with his ex-wife. Empire wouldn’t be Empire without the unexpected twists and turns, so fans can be sure that things won’t be easy for the power couple.

Producers have implied that Lucious will be a different man this season following his near-death experience, and his possible amnesia may complicate things with Cookie. Meanwhile, their son Andre has his own problems. He is responsible for the murder attempt on his dad but did try to stop it once Lucious named him his successor.

Fans will also find out more about Jamal’s new boyfriend Warren, who is a lawyer trying to infiltrate the Lyon empire and seek revenge for Diana DuBois’s son. Of course, Jamal has no idea of Warren’s true intentions.

Another character getting more attention this season will be the soulful singer Tory Ash, played by Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis. She is a friend of Jamal’s who is at the beginning stages of sobriety. Willis says she was drawn to the role because Ash is an “Amy Winehouse type,” and she didn’t need to know anything else about it because Winehouse is her all-time favorite artist.

Caught in the act! @jussiesmollett and @ruelarue are taking over the props table. See you on September 27 at 8/7c for the Season 4 premiere of #Empire! A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Season 4 of Empire premieres September 27 on FOX, check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by Fox]