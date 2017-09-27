Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Gather Celebrities For Huge Puerto Rico Aid Alliance — Who’s Involved?

Jennifer Lopez is joining forces with former husband Marc Anthony and making an alliance with some of the biggest celebrities in the world to get aid to the people of Puerto Rico, which has been devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Just days after both he and Jennifer made emotional video pleas for help on their social media pages, Marc appeared on Good Morning America on September 27 to announce the Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice) alliance, which is using star power to help those in need via American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, and United for Puerto Rico.

Already confirmed to be taking part are Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, as well as fellow Puerto Rican Ricky Martin, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, Pitbull, Paul Simon, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Luis Fonsi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and John Leguizamo.

Gossip Cop is reporting that the big time celebrities joining forces with Marc and Jennifer are all working together “to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need” amid criticism that President Donald Trump isn’t doing enough to help the U.S. territory after Maria.

“What we’ve been able to accomplish in the past 72 hours is put together an alliance of artists. It’s an unprecedented list of artists that combined, we represent 1.3 billion followers,” Marc said of his superstar team during his appearance on Good Morning America.

"What we've been able to accomplish in the past 72 hours is put together an alliance of artists. It's an unprecedented list of artists that combined, we represent 1.3 billion followers," Marc said of his superstar team during his appearance on Good Morning America.

“We actually care and we’re doing something about it and we’re going do something about it,” he continued, telling viewers that he and his celebrity partners have already been “extremely effective” just in the first few hours of forming their alliance.

Marc, whose parents both hail from Puerto Rico, continued by admitting that seeing the devastating scenes in Puerto Rico following the hurricane on September 18 has been heartbreaking for him.

“It breaks my heart, and this is a reality of what’s going on,” Anthony said of seeing the scenes of devastation. “You’ll be hearing from us soon with some major announcements coming up in the next week.”

Marc, who has two children with JLo, also confirmed that he’s been speaking to politicians about getting aid to Puerto Rico as quickly as possible.

“If anybody’s listening, just know that we’re coming, just know that we care,” he said, addressing the people of the island. “I was talking to the governor earlier, and he said just tell people please to be patient, especially on this side, because the families are desperate. We’re here, ready, willing and able.”

Anthony’s big announcement comes just days after he slammed President Trump for not doing enough to help those affected by the hurricane as he called out NFL players for refusing to stand during the national anthem before games.

In a scathing tweet aimed at the president and posted on August 25, the singer told Trump to “shut the f*** up about the NFL” and urged him to do “something about our people in need in #PuertoRico.”

“We are American Citizens too,” he said.

Last week, the Latin singer and former wife Jennifer Lopez both shared incredibly emotional videos on social media in support of the people of Puerto Rico.

Jennifer revealed that she still hadn’t heard from some of her family members on the island since the hurricane ripped through the country last week and blew out its entire electricity grid.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico

“The devastation is beyond belief,” JLo told fans in the video posted across her various social media accounts, including Instagram where it’s received more than 7 million views.

“I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga,” Lopez, whose parents are both Puerto Rican, then continued. “Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”

Patch.com reported this week that 16 people have died as a result of Hurricane Maria ripping through Puerto Rico.

