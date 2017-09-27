Christina El Moussa Opens Up On Divorce From ‘Flip Or Flop’ Costar Tarek, New Beau Doug Spedding

Christina El Moussa is enjoying life these days, having put the nasty split from ex-husband, Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, behind her. Now, she’s opening up to In Touch Weekly about what’s going on her life and looking toward the future.

Co-Parenting With Tarek

Christina and Tarek’s oldest daughter, seven-year-old Taylor, recently got three visits from the Tooth Fairy at two different houses, thanks to her parents sharing custody of her and her brother Brayden.

“Two teeth fell out in my house and one tooth fell out at Tarek’s, so it’s nice we got to take turns being the tooth fairy!”

When her (human) kids are with their father, Christina has her hands full with her bulldog, Cash.

“Puppies are a lot of work. It’s like having a third kid.”

Fun times aside, Christina admits that co-parenting with Tarek requires “a lot of give-and-take.”

And as for all of those nasty rumors that the two hate each other, that they were cheating on each other, and so on, Christina laughs them off.

“I learned that you have to have thick skin. I just learned that I know who I am, my friends know who I am, and I really have not let it affect me.”

Her New Main Man, Doug Spedding

Christina has been through a couple of much-publicized flings ever since she split from Tarek, but it appears that her relationship with businessman Doug Spedding has some staying power.

Christina El Moussa shows PDA with her boyfriend Doug Spedding on her 34th birthday.???? https://t.co/aZymgzrYao pic.twitter.com/wjH9IMizfZ — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the pair seems to be in the early stages of blending their families. Christina notes that her two kids are already best friends with Doug’s six children from previous relationships.

“Four of them are older, and he has twin girls that are 10. The girls get along really well with Taylor and she looks up to them. They love swimming in my pool and barbecuing and going on the boat, just doing stuff like that.”

The Future Of Flip Or Flop

Divorce drama aside, Christina and Tarek have been keeping it professional when the two are in front of the cameras. Fans feared that the pair’s divorce would lead to the demise of the beloved HGTV franchise. And when news emerged that HGTV was expanding the franchise to other couples in other cities, it made fans even more nervous that Christina and Tarek would be leaving the airwaves.

There’s no need to worry as the upcoming season of Flip Or Flop will feature Christina and Tarek, working together as business partners and TV co-hosts but not marriage partners. What’s more, at 20 episodes, it will be the longest season yet.

And outside of her TV commitments, Christina keeps busy with real estate investment seminars, a partnership with Pink Dust Cosmetics, her own eyewear collection (Diff), and a book!

Needless to say, Christina El Moussa appears to have put the messy business of her divorce from Tarek behind her.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]