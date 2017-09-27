Beth Chapman: Wife Of Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Is ‘Awaiting Tests’ To Determine Future Cancer Treatment

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, is reportedly “awaiting tests” to determine future treatment for her recently diagnosed stage 2 throat cancer. The 49-year-old star of the long-running A&E reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional letter to fans less than two weeks ago. Since then, Beth Chapman has undergone surgery to remove her T2 tumor, and a friend of the family told Radar Online that Beth is currently “awaiting tests that will determine her future treatment.”

Between Duane and Beth Chapman’s two reality TV series on both A&E and CMT for a total of 10 years, the bounty-hunting couple from Hawaii and Colorado grew a large fanbase. Beth Chapman shocked her fans on September 14 when Radar Online exclusively broke the news that Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife since 2006 has stage 2 throat cancer that was reportedly blocking her breathing. The mother of four children, two children with current husband Duane Chapman, 64, and two children from previous relationships, vowed to fight her grim cancer diagnosis “every step of the way,” adding that her “husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” according to Us Weekly.

The first step for Beth Chapman in treating her stage 2 throat cancer was to undergo surgery to remove as much of the T2 tumor as possible before the disease progressed. Hawaii News Now shared on Sunday, September 17, that Beth Chapman had “successfully undergone” a 13-hour surgery to remove what some media outlets are calling a plum-sized malignant tumor. Beth Chapman had reportedly received her throat cancer diagnosis two weeks prior to releasing her letter to Radar Online, thanks to a “routine checkup” to find the cause of a “nagging cough” that she’d had for months, as noted by Us Weekly. Beth had surgery to remove the cancerous tumor just a few days after publicly announcing her diagnosis.

dogandbeth A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Radar Online reported just yesterday that Beth Chapman had once again been readmitted to the hospital after being released mid-week, following her “grueling 13-hour surgery.” According to the report, Beth was admitted back into the hospital this past weekend for unknown reasons, and according to a family friend, Richard Moore, Beth is waiting on more tests to determine what future treatment she might need to help battle her stage 2 throat cancer. Moore reportedly exclusively spoke with Radar Online after a September 19 visit with Beth Chapman — just a few days after her initial surgery to remove the T2 tumor. Radar Online notes that “it will take several months” for Beth to recover from her recent surgery.

I really want to have this pizza .. ????#dreamon #sixmonthsmaybe lol broth my new best friend lol A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

The American Cancer Society says that “most patients” with stage 2 throat cancer can be “successfully treated” with surgery and radiation to remove any remaining cancer, followed by chemotherapy. According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a stage 2 (T2) throat cancer tumor has grown larger than a stage 1 (T1) tumor but has not spread to “lymph nodes or distant sites.” The American Cancer Society also notes that, following throat cancer surgery, patients will be on a liquid diet for a while, and Beth Chapman took to her Instagram account just hours ago to say that broth is her “new best friend” — for #sixmonthsmaybe.

According to a previous but recently updated report on In Touch Weekly, Beth Chapman now looks “totally different” from her days on Dog the Bounty Hunter after shedding some weight and works as the president of the National Bail Bonds Association. The report goes on to say that reality TV days are over for Duane and Beth Chapman, but fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt can follow the couple as they “work as lobbyists for the bail bond industry.” Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman currently host a podcast on PodcastOne called Dog and Beth Looking for Trouble. A new episode was released on Tuesday, September 26, as shown on the official Dog the Bounty Hunter website.

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman, Duane Chapman’s 30-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, shared on her Instagram account six days ago that “prayers always needed” for Beth Chapman as she continues to fight her throat cancer diagnosis. Duane “Dog” Chapman also recently took to his Facebook account to give fans a chance to ask questions “about Beth or our current situation or just simply share an experience that you had with us.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]