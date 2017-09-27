Phaedra Parks Going Broke? The Real Reason She Wants To Return To ‘RHOA’ May Just Be The Paycheck

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks is no longer getting that $300,000 per season Bravo paycheck, and after being off the show for less than five months, she is already feeling the financial strain. Are money problems causing Parks to beg for her job back?

Various sources are telling different stories when it comes to Parks’ desire to return to the hit reality series. She may be asking producers if she can come back, but if she is, they aren’t interested.

Executive Producer Andy Cohen said in May that he fired Parks because of the “megawatt lie” she told concerning fellow cast member Kandi Burruss. Parks had accused Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of planning to drug and rape their co-star, Porsha Williams.

During last season’s RHOA reunion episode, Phaedra Parks admitted to the lie, and consequently, the producers and her fellow cast members were shocked. After the truth came out, no one wanted to work with her anymore. Cohen said that in a show about a group of friends, it doesn’t work if no one is talking to one of those friends.

Since her exit from the reality series, Parks has sold one of her homes because she needed the cash, and without the RHOA paycheck, things continue to get tighter.

#Ready or #not I'm #here #cbcf #cbc #washingtondc #dc Photography by Mike James A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

The 43-year-old attorney has reportedly attempted to fix her relationships with some of the cast members, but she has not been filmed in any scenes for the upcoming season. If she were to appear at some point, it would be for ratings and not because she is currently friends with anyone on the show. After the reunion episode, Cohen said none of the women wanted anything to do with her.

The one who especially wants no contact with Parks is Burruss, who recently told Hip Hollywood that she didn’t know anything about a possible Parks return, and it had nothing to do with her.

In addition to Parks’ departure, the RHOA Season 10 will also see the return of Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

Oh yeah we coming for yo ass Nov 5th only on @bravotv @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore @shereewhitfield #RHOA #peachy????#bravo #ATL A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for its tenth season on Sunday, November 5. Check out the preview below.

Tell us! Do you want to see Phaedra Parks return to RHOA? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]