Jax Taylor Denies Being Pressured To Propose To Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright?

Jax Taylor spoke to Us Weekly magazine on September 26 before the season finale of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. However, while the magazine later shared a headline claiming that he felt pressured to propose to his girlfriend, he has seemingly denied that there’s any truth to the allegation.

As the final episode of the first season of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky aired on Bravo TV, Jax Taylor spoke out against the magazine by suggesting their headline was misleading.

“Umm no,” Jax Taylor wrote in response to the Us Weekly headline of “Jax Taylor Felt Pressured to Propose to GF Brittany Cartwright.”

During the actual interview, Jax Taylor said that he was questioned by Brittany Cartwright’s family as soon as he landed in Kentucky, and at the time, they were just a year and a half into their relationship. He also said “Yea” when asked point-blank if he felt pressured to propose.

While Jax Taylor said that he was feeling pressured during his interview with Us Weekly magazine, he later explained that he is a bit unsure of the idea of marriage. Although he may not be completely against the idea at this point, he said that he wanted to make sure that he and Cartwright were completely ready for the commitment before asking for her hand in marriage.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright filmed their reality spinoff at the end of last year for 11 days straight, and as Taylor explained, it was understandably intense.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are still dating, they are currently enjoying some time apart as they spend time with their friends and enjoy trips around the country. As fans may have seen on Instagram in recent weeks, Brittany Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Scheana Marie, traveled to Atlanta and San Francisco weeks ago.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been set.

