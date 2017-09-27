‘Big Brother 19’s’ Jessica Graf Makes Her Acting Debut On ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’: See The Pics

Big Brother’s Bold and the Beautiful tradition continues. The CBS reality show has traditionally lent stars from its summertime sequester to the network’s top-rated soap opera, and this year is no exception. Big Brother 19 star Jessica Graf will make her acting debut on the October 2 episode of the CBS daytime drama.

CBS has just released photos of Jessica Graf on the Bold and the Beautiful set. Graf, who works as a VIP concierge in the real world, will play a hostess at Il Giardino on the CBS soap. The Big Brother 19 alum started shooting for The Bold and the Beautiful in early September and will appear in scenes with B&B stars Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter), Heather Tom (Katie Logan), and Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer).

Bold and The Beautiful fans know that a cameo by a Big Brother star doesn’t usually involve a lot of lines. But it’s still fun to see a familiar face from the CBS reality show on the hit soap opera. Jessica Graf appears to be the only Big Brother 19 star to get a role on The Bold and the Beautiful this season.

In new photos posted by CBS, Jessica is shown filming scenes for The Bold and the Beautiful and posing with the cast.

In past years, multiple Big Brother houseguests have invaded The Bold and the Beautiful. Three years ago, 13 cast members from Big Brother appeared on the soap’s Halloween-themed episodes, including Big Brother 16 fan favorites Donny Thompson, who turned up in military fatigues, and Caleb Reynolds, who wore karate gear. Big Brother 16 jokester Zach Rance even showed up to deliver his signature catchphrase: “Frootloop dingus.”

Other Big Brother stars who’ve appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful include Amber Borzotra, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Devin Shepard, Hayden Voss Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder, and Elissa Slater, while Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas made multiple appearances as wait staff at the show’s Bikini Bar. Last fall, Big Brother 18 alums Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo and Da’Vonne Rogers turned up in Genoa City as part of a catering crew for a scene on the CBS soap.

It’s interesting that Jessica Graf is the lone Big Brother 19 star to head over to The Bold and the Beautiful. Perhaps it’s because this season’s Big Brother cast was one of the most polarizing in the show’s history. Still, it would have been fun to see Kevin Schlehuber as a waiter!

Take a look at the promo below to see past Big Brother stars on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]