Thylane Blondeau: See ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ All Grown Up

Thylane Blondeau was dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world” when she was just 6-years-old. The French model began walking the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier at age four and was featured in Vogue Enfants two years later.

Blondeau is getting a lot of attention this month after attending the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, the New York Post reports. Over the weekend, “the most beautiful girl in the world” impressed crowds on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week for the designer’s 2018 spring collection. The 16-year-old wore a red and white ensemble with waist and sleeves adorned with sequined flower and heart prints.

The young model has an Instagram account that features several photos of her modeling. Some might say Thylane Blondeau had all the traits at the age of six to brand her the epitome of classic beauty with large blue eyes, pouty lips, a gorgeous face, and amazing hair. As a teenager, she’s turned into a striking beauty as well.

Blondeau’s appearance in French Vogue at the age of 10 showcased her wearing heavy makeup and a gold blazer with a deep V-neck. It was a controversial shoot since it was seen as overtly sexual for a child to be posing in such a seductive way. One thing it certainly accomplished for Thylane was putting her on the map in the fashion world. Being associated with the big-name magazine and being known as “the most beautiful girl in the world” helped her to become the face of L’Oreal Paris in April, as well as make an appearance in the 2015 film, Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues. Additionally, Thylane has modeled for Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Lacoste. She modeled for Dolce & Gabbana once before during the summer 2017 show.

AOL Lifestyle reports that Thylane is the daughter of French soccer star, Patrick Blondeau.

Thylane is represented by IMG, who also represents Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. She’s a part of the modeling group of Generation Z for Dolce & Gabbana’s DG Millenials campaign, which features women in their teens or twenties. Her latest appearance for the fashion label also included many celebrity children; they are Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter, Hailey Baldwin, and Duran Duran singer, Simon Le Bon’s daughter, Amber Le Bon, to name a few.

Thylane Blondeau has made a great life for herself following “the most beautiful girl in the world” title she was bestowed with.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]