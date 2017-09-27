Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Reacts To Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Romance

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “broken” over news of Scott Disick’s new romance with Sofia Richie.

Days after 34-year-old Scott Disick and 19-year-old Sofia Richie confirmed their relationship on Instagram, the 38-year-old mother of Disick’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, is said to be hurt, despite her own new romance with 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.

On September 27, OK! Magazine cited a recent report from Heat in which a source claimed that Kourtney Kardashian did not want to see her ex-boyfriend move on from their relationship with someone so young — and so famous. The insider even claimed that Kardashian still has feelings for Disick and suggested that she was only dating Bendjima in an effort get revenge on Disick.

As for how Sofia Richie feels about Scott Disick’s past relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the teenager is said to be unconcerned about what Kardashian, or anyone else, may be thinking about her new romance with Disick.

Scott Disick has been seemingly facing hardships in recent months as he continues to embark on a hard-partying lifestyle but Sofia Richie appears to be completely accepting of his situation. In fact, she was recently seen enjoying her time with Disick in Miami until the new pair was involved in a blowout fight.

As fans of Kourtney Kardashian may recall, she and Sofia Richie were also linked to the same man in 2016. Following several months of being linked to Kardashian, Justin Bieber stepped out with Richie and began to share photos of the model on his Instagram page. Then, after a short-lived romance, Bieber and Richie parted ways.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Younes Bendjima, the couple appears to be going strong and, as Disick and Richie enjoy Miami, they’ve traveled to Paris for Fashion Week after spending time in Cannes, France and Egypt over the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14.

No word yet on when the series will return to the E! network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]