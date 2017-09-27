‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Sonny Shocking Family Feud Coming

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis’ life is about to get a lot more complicated. As many DOOL fans know, Sonny has been through the ringer in the past few months. His love life has been up and down, he’s been in jail on murder charges, he’s gotten engaged, and now he’s about to have even more drama.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Kiriakis family member, Brady Black, (Eric Martsolf) are about to go to war. Now that Sonny is out of jail it seems that he will want to regain his duties as CEO of Titan. However, Brady’s been running the show in his absence, and it looks like he doesn’t want to let the job go. This is going to cause some major tension between the family members, and it will likely start an all out war in the Kiriakis family.

Days of our Lives viewers will likely see the family’s patriarch, Victor Kiriakis, get stuck in the middle of the situation, and he may even be forced to pick between his grandson Brady and his nephew Sonny. If Brady and Sonny can’t come to a conclusion or a civil agreement it seems that Victor may have to appoint someone new to take over Titan, and the competition could be fierce.

Meanwhile, Sonny will also be dealing with the fact that his husband, Will Horton, is alive. Will (Chandler Massey) has already returned to Days of our Lives in the dreams of his father Lucas Horton, as well as Sonny. However, soon it will be revealed that Will is still alive, and Sonny will have to decide between his love for his husband Will and his love for his current fiance, Paul.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady stuns Eric with his demand.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/NUwee0IGn0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 21, 2017

It looks like Days of our Lives viewers will be seeing a lot of scenes featuring Sonny now that his life is about about explode into chaos. It seems that perhaps Sonny wouldn’t be the best fit to be Titan’s CEO at the moment. However, Brady also comes with his own set of issues.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Do you think Sonny or Brady should run Titan?

[Featured Image by NBC/Twitter]