Kris Jenner To Exploit Kylie’s Baby With Reality Show Deal: Pregnancy Featured On ‘KUWTK’

Kris Jenner is planning a huge reveal for the world to get an insight glimpse on Kylie Jenner’s journey on becoming a mother for the very first time.

Last week, it was reported that the 20-year-old is expecting a child with Travis Scott, and though the family has refused to comment, sources close to the situation reveal that the socialite is already five months into the pregnancy.

With that in mind, Kris Jenner knew that there was only so much time she had to plan something that could make the family benefit from the news that Kylie was having a baby.

While landing an exclusive deal with a magazine to sell the rights of the baby bump photos would have been too easy, Kris Jenner is looking for bigger and better ways to profit from the baby announcement.

According to Radar Online, the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is heavily focused on the TV personality’s life after finding out she was expecting a child.

Kris Jenner is refusing to let her daughter have a normal pregnancy, the insider claims, adding that a second series of Life of Kylie is already said to be in the works while KUWTK will capture further moments of Kylie adjusting to motherhood.

Kris Jenner is beyond excited about the future for her children, particularly with Khloe Kardashian having made it known that she is also pregnant with her firstborn to Tristan Thompson.

#ad Hey, did you guys see the Lash Elixir Kit from @thequeenpegasus that Kim posted last week? For longer and thicker looking natural lashes? I’ve been using it too and I swear my natural lashes have never looked so good! Apparently they sold out but are now back in stock! Get in quick! Go to thequeenpegasus.com A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Supposedly, Kris Jenner’s two daughters conceived at around the same time consequently meaning that Khloe and Kylie will be first-time mothers right around the same time.

Though Kylie has kept a relatively low profile as of late, Kris Jenner is trying to support her daughter the best way she knows how — at least when she’s not closing alleged deals to profit from the pregnancy announcement.

It’s believed that the lip kit business owner has not made any public announcement regarding her.

Hanging out at Fashion Week with this amazing guy today!! Love you @alexanderwangny #alexanderwang #wanggang NYFW17 #obsessed A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

What do you make of Kris Jenner reportedly trying to secure her daughter a second series of her reality show so that the momager can allegedly earn another 10% from the money made through her famous family?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]