Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Revealed: She’s A Kardashian Super Fan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to welcome their third child via surrogate in early 2018. Even though they have yet to officially confirm the big baby news, the pair’s surrogate has been revealed, and according to reports, she’s a huge Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate was spotted out for the first time last weekend while on a family outing. The woman, whose name has not been released, is reportedly being paid $75K by the famous pair to carry their child.

Kim and Kanye, who already share two children together, daughter North and son Saint, chose their surrogate based on the fact that she has experience. Sources reveal that the woman has been a surrogate in the past, and that everything went very well the last time she did it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is said to be carrying the couple’s baby girl, and will give birth around the new year. The woman is reportedly 27-years-old, and is married with two children of her own. In addition to all of her experience with pregnancy, the surrogate is also allegedly a Kardashian super fan.

Sources reveal that the woman has watched “all of the shows” and that Kim Kardashian was “touched” when she found out that she was a viewer. Kim and Kanye reportedly invited the woman to their home in L.A. when they met her for the first time, and the moment was said to be “surreal” for the surrogate.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only big baby news in the Kardashian family. Just last week it was revealed that Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her first child. The reality star and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, are said to also be expecting a baby girl around the same time as Kim and Kanye.

Then on Tuesday, news dropped that Khloe Kardashian was also three months pregnant. Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have been talking about starting a family for months, and it looks like her child will come into the world with at least eight little cousins to grow up with, including Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kim’s soon-to-be trio, Rob’s baby girl Dream, and Kylie’s upcoming addition.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]