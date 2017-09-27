Jenelle Evans’ Mom Attempted To Salvage Their Relationship Before Her Wedding

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, left town ahead of the Teen Mom 2 star’s wedding to David Eason but before doing so, she reportedly reached out to the mother of three in an effort to mend their strained relationship.

During an interview earlier this week, Barbara spoke of her desperate attempt to see her daughter walk down the aisle.

“I texted her the morning of her wedding,” Barbara revealed to Radar Online on September 26. “I sent emojis of hearts, kisses, a frown and tears in my eyes. That’s all I have to say.”

According to Barbara, she later received a text back from Jenelle Evans in which the reality star informed her that she was not included in her wedding because she wasn’t giving Jace back to her. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Jenelle Evans and her mother appeared in court earlier this year and during the appearance, a judge decided to award Barbara with full custody while Evans was given nothing more than visitation.

Although it was a judge who ultimately made the decision to award Barbara with full custody, Jenelle Evans has slammed her mother on numerous occasions for failing to hand custody of her eight-year-old son back to her.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Jenelle Evans signed over her custody rights to Jace to her mother in 2010, just months after his birth. Since then, she has welcomed two more children with two different men.

While Barbara could simply give her daughter her son back and reconcile their relationship, she told Radar Online that she was not willing to have the child living in a home with Jenelle Evans’ new husband, David Eason.

As the outlet also revealed, Barbara previously said that her daughter had no one, aside from her three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, at her wedding while everyone close to her husband was pregnant. She also said that Eason has alienated her from her daughter.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]