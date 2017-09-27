Brad Pitt Allegedly Refused Visiting Ailing Grandma On Deathbed Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt had allegedly refused to visit his grandmother, Betty Russell, prior to her passing on September 14, it has been reported.

According to Radar Online, while it’s unclear what caused Brad Pitt not to see Russell one last time, the actor was said to have been well aware of the fact that his grandma had developed a flesh-eating disease called MRSA.

Sources say that family members had been reaching out to Brad Pitt on a constant basis since Betty’s health continued to derail until they eventually realized she wasn’t going to make it much longer.

The unfortunate part of it all is that Russell reportedly requested for Brad Pitt to see her one last time, but according to Radar Online, upon reaching the phone call to fly out to the Oklahoma care home, the actor allegedly refused, stressing he couldn’t make it.

It should be noted that, according to the outlet, Brad Pitt had not seen his grandmother since 2008 when the Hollywood star and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, joined a family gathering which included a very frail Betty.

After that day, Brad Pitt reportedly lost touch with Russell and even when family members had attempted to get the father-of-six to get back in contact with his beloved grandmother, it’s being alleged that he was less than interested in seeing her again.

Brad Pitt in White Sands National Monument, photographed by @ryanmcginleystudios. Go to link in bio for the full portfolio and exclusive interview. A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 3, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

“He said he wasn’t coming and probably wouldn’t be at the funeral either,” a source tells the news magazine, making it known that Brad Pitt gave the impression he simply didn’t care to see his grandmother despite being told that she didn’t have much longer to live.

This report wouldn’t come that much of a surprise to fans who were already familiar with a similar report back in 2012 when Daily Mail revealed how Betty Russell had requested a get-together with Brad Pitt, only to learn that the actor had declined then too.

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [???? @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Sources at the time stressed that everyone in the family had tried getting Brad Pitt to visit his grandmother but he continuously refused to do so, failing to give any sort of reason behind his decision in not wanting to go.

Betty is said to have loved spending time with Brad Pitt’s kids, who she hadn’t seen since 2008.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]