Is Kylie Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby? Sister Kim Breaks Silence Over Pregnancy Rumors

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the pregnancy rumors surrounding her sister Kylie Jenner.

A few days ago a report by People claimed that Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. So far, none of the Kardashians and the Jenners has confirmed the rumors. Without confirmation from any of the family members, media outlets continue to release pregnancy reports, quoting multiple sources in order to bolster the rumors. To top it off, US Weekly also joined the fray, claiming that Khloe Kardashian is now pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

KUWTK momager Kris Jenner was the first to speak out about claims that Kylie Jenner already has a bun in the oven, but her remark on the subject matter had been inconclusive.

A couple of days after the Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors broke out, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to hit back at Harper Bazaar for tweeting a report claiming that her response to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy “was reportedly not great.”

To be fair with Harper Bazaar, it was only quoting an insider for People. According to the insider’s claim, Kim Kardashian’s first response to Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy was, “Seriously?”

“Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’ She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.”

Harper Bazaar captioned the tweet accompanying the story with the words, “This sounds like an awkward conversation…” Kim had the perfect retort, retweeting the story and writing the caption, “This sounds like a very fake story…”

That said, it’s not exactly clear if the story Kim was calling fake was the part where she said “Seriously?” or the Kylie Jenner pregnancy itself.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been facing pregnancy rumors herself, with sources claiming that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. There’s also the odd rumor that her allegedly pregnant sister Kylie Jenner is the surrogate mother.

And it gets crazier. Apparently, there are multiple reports claiming that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. KUWTK producer Jeffrey Jenkins seems to have confirmed the reports when he took to Instagram today to congratulate the couple, as previously reported by Sun.

Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian A post shared by Jeff Jenkins (@jeffreycjenkins) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

So which one is true? Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Or is it Khloe Kardashian? Maybe both? Sound off in the comments section below.

