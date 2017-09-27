Debra Messing Slams Megyn Kelly For ‘Will & Grace’ ‘Gay’ Remarks

Debra Messing is admitting that she regrets appearing on Megyn Kelly’s new morning show with her Will & Grace revival co-stars after Megyn received some serious backlash from the LGBTQ community over comments she made about a gay man’s sexuality.

Debra and her Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, appeared on Megyn Kelly Today this week to promote the return of the popular sitcom, only to have fans call them out for supporting Kelly while she made some awkward and controversial remarks during the September 25 premiere episode.

Fans voiced their disapproval to Debra on Instagram, commenting on one of her posts by asking why she and her co-stars went on the show.

“Why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!” a fan asked the actress in the comments section of one of her posts, per People.

Debra then responded by slamming the host and admitted that she would never had appeared on Megyn’s new morning show had she been made aware that’s where she was heading.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Debra replied according to a screen shot captured by the site, claiming that her itinerary for the day only said she and her co-stars would be appearing on NBC’s Today and did not specify that it was actually Kelly’s new morning venture.

Messing then added that she “regrets” appearing on the new series and said that she was “dismayed” by the comments Megyn made about a gay man earlier this week.

Kelly found herself in some serious hot water on September 25 after seemingly suggesting that a man decided to be gay after watching Will & Grace. She then referred to his sexuality as “the gay thing” in front of Debra and her cast mates.

Megyn was celebrating the return of the sitcom during the premiere of her show and controversially asked the man, who is a self-proclaimed super fan of Debra and the cast, “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?”

After then awarding the fan two tickets to see a taping of the series, she then concluded the segment by adding, “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great.”

Megyn received a slew of backlash from the LGBT community, many of whom slammed the journalist on Twitter for her controversial comments.

“And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to… Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they ‘became gay,'” one viewer wrote online.

Others even called for the TV personality to be fired for her comments about the lawyer.

Will & Grace Season 9 – the first new episodes since 2005 – will debut on NBC on September 28.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM]