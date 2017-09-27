‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: How The Film Is Rewriting The Chosen One Prophecy

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will take the prequels into account and will in fact serve as a major driving force of the plot in the highly-anticipated film.

Although universally maligned in the Star Wars community, the prequels, which focused on Anakin Skywalker’s journey as the Chosen One, will be central in the upcoming sequel.

From what has recently come to light about this all-encompassing prophecy, Star Wars: Episode 8 could be setting up the rise of a successor to the title despite the assumption that this designation belongs to Anakin and Anakin only.

According to the hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the prequel homage director Rian Johnson injected in Star Wars: Episode 8 will directly tie into the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Since the prequels centered on Anakin being the Chosen One, Zeroh speculates this concept will be at play once again in Star Wars: Episode 8 with the film positioning Rey as the potential character inheriting the title.

This makes more sense after Mark Hamill recently spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly about how his character Luke wrongfully thought that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) was the Chosen One.

[Luke] made a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the Chosen One, so he invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character. And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That’s the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It’s that guilt, that feeling that it’s his fault, that he didn’t detect the darkness in him until it was too late.

If the idea of being the Chosen One is bringing balance to the Force, it would seem that Luke deemed it out of balance even after the death of the Emperor in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi for him to build Kylo Ren up to do the job.

The fact that Luke even thought of naming a new Chosen One suggests that this title is a moving target and that each generation is born with an individual who is meant to fulfill the prophecy, which is contrary to what Star Wars fans believe.

With Kylo Ren seemingly out of the running, it would appear that it is Rey who could actually be the new Chosen One especially with Luke helping her reach her true potential in Star Wars: Episode 8 and the fact that she is the central character who is sensitive to the Force.

Of course, many fans are not happy about a new Chosen One being hailed because as far as the Star Wars prequels are concerned, it has already been established as Anakin. In addition, it is a title meant for, well, one and that is him. Many believe that disregarding this is basically rendering the key character’s journey—and therefore the movies—meaningless.

It is to be noted though that Rian Johnson intended to take Star Wars to a new direction and that early The Last Jedi reactions—even the teasers alone—suggest that the film will be very different and will be the cause of many debates. It will provide new meaning and understanding to “age-old mysteries” that will turn the franchise on its head.

Whether this is because a new Chosen One is about to emerge or not remains to be seen. Fans will just have to wait and see when Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]