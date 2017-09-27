Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable Photos Of ‘Baby Lo’; Has She Chosen A Baby Name?

Kailyn Lowry’s son, “Baby Lo,” is getting big fast and as he nears his two-month birthday, the Teen Mom 2 star continues to share new photos of the boy on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

As she and her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, continue to figure out what works best for their co-parenting efforts, Lowry appears to be caring for the child primarily and earlier this week, she shared a number of photos of the boy with her fans and followers after his bath and they were absolutely adorable.

On September 26, Kailyn Lowry shared the images on her Twitter page.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed their first child together in early August but were not dating at the time of their son’s arrival. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Lowry and Lopez began their relationship last year after the reality star revealed that her marriage to Javi Marroquin had come to an end. However, just a short time after Lowry discovered she was pregnant, she and Lopez broke up.

Following the news of Lowry’s pregnancy earlier this year, she chose to keep the identity of her baby daddy secret and now, as fans have seen, the reality star is keeping the name of her child to herself.

While Kailyn Lowry recently confirmed that she and Chris Lopez chose a name for their baby boy, she said she would be waiting to reveal it to fans until after she has a customized blanket made in his honor.

I have the cutest baby, idc idc #freshoutofthebath pic.twitter.com/btQf2AZXBD — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) September 26, 2017

Although the relationship between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez is strictly friendly at the moment, the Teen Mom 2 star recently told Hollywood Life that a reunion wasn’t completely out of the question.

In addition to her baby boy with Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, and three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]