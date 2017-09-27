Melania Trump Cut Donald’s Hair, Cooked Dinner Nightly – Marla Was ‘Too Spiritual’: Donald Wanted Anti-Viagra

Now that President Donald Trump’s previous interviews with Howard Stern have been released in full, more attention is being paid to other older interviews that Trump has given – especially ones regarding First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump told Stern several times that Melania was from Austria – even though Melania is from Slovenia – and revealed that Ivanka Trump made her dad promise never to date women younger than Ivanka. Trump also confessed he thought Ivanka looked down on him, and joked that Melania didn’t know the meaning of the word cellulite. Trump even admitted that his mother refused to sign a prenuptial agreement that his dad wanted her to sign.

Another unearthed article from October 1, 2004, reveals more about how Trump felt his then-girlfriend Melania benefited his life – but that interview wasn’t with Stern. As reported by Playboy, Trump said that he allowed Melania to cut his famous hair – a fact that meant he really trusted Melania. Trump waxed romantic about how artistically-inclined Melania was – but said that his hair did not indicate Melania’s artistry. Instead, Melania respected the fact that Trump liked his hair the way it was and didn’t monkey around with changing it to her liking.

“I do. And by the way, she’s much more artistic than my hair would indicate. But she believes that if you like something the way it is, you should leave it. She doesn’t fool with the hair. She’s not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Trump went on to call Melania “a very special woman, a good woman” who was loyal to him. Trump explained how important he thought the “woman behind the man” was within relationships – and how the right woman could propel a man to successful ventures. Trump claimed that when Brooke Shields was married to Andre Agassi, his tennis game suffered. However, when Steffi Graf married Andre, he was at the top of his game again.

“She’s been loyal to me, and I’m a big believer in the great woman behind the man…I’ve had a successful career with Melania in it. The last five years have been my most successful. So maybe it’s the woman behind the man or the luck of the woman behind the man, but we’ve had a good run, and she’s great.”

Back then, Trump told the publication that he loved to watch TV with Melania, but that the duo didn’t get to spend as much time together as he liked. Instead of jet-setting off to exotic eateries each night, Trump and Melania mostly ate the home-cooked meals that Trump claimed Melania cooked each night. Trump blamed his weight gain on the fact that Melania was a great cook.

“We love to watch television together, but we don’t get to hang out as much as I’d like. She does cook dinner for me every night, even if we’re going out. In fact, her biggest problem is that she’s too good of a cook—it’s hard not to gain weight when you’re with her.”

As far as his ex-wife, Marla Maples, Trump was still complimentary – but admitted that Marla was “too spiritual” for him and that he and Marla should have only remained friends, not husband and wife.

“Marla is a kind woman, but in all fairness she wasn’t for me. She’s a very spiritual person, perhaps too spiritual for me, and she’s given me a great daughter in Tiffany. Marla and I should have been friends, not necessarily married.”

Trump claimed at that point, 13 years ago, that he never needed Viagra – and was in fact so virile that he needed a medication that was the opposite of Viagra.

“I think Viagra is wonderful if you need it, if you have medical issues, if you’ve had surgery. I’ve just never needed it. Frankly, I wouldn’t mind if there were an anti-Viagra, something with the opposite effect. I’m not bragging. I’m just lucky. I don’t need it. I’ve always said, ‘If you need Viagra, you’re probably with the wrong girl.'”

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]