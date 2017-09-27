Watch The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Trailer [Video]

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is set to return to Bravo TV later this year and last night, after the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky finale aired, the Season 6 trailer was released.

According to a September 26 report by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, the upcoming season of the hit reality show will include “sex” and “lies” as the cast reunites for what is sure to be a dramatic new season.

In a teaser clip for the new season, the cast of the show, including Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy, is seen dancing provocatively with one another in what appeared to be a VIP booth of a nightclub.

“Oh my!” James Kennedy exclaims at one point in the clip.

While rumors have been swirling in regards to who will be welcomed back to Vanderpump Rules for the show’s sixth season, it seems that everyone from Season 5 will be back, including Lala Kent.

Although Lala Kent announced she was done with Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year after being accused of dating a married man, she ultimately reunited with her co-stars for the reunion special of Season 5 and in the months since the special was taped, she has grown especially close to Scheana Marie.

Lala Kent has also reconciled her relationships with the other women of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent was not on good terms with the women during Season 4 or Season 5 and during the reunion, she seemed to be much closer to Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules began airing on Bravo TV in January 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The series is based out of the West Hollywood restaurant of Lisa Vanderpump, SUR Restaurant.

For more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss the Season 6 premiere, which is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.

A sneak peek at the new installment can be seen below.

