Angelina Jolie’s Kids Vivienne And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Spotted Barefoot At Target, Living In Chaos?

Are Angelina Jolie and her kids living in chaos?

According to a new report, the 42-year-old actress’ two biological daughters, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and nine-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were recently seen walking barefoot in a Target parking lot, prompting rumors that she has “lost control” of her brood, which also includes 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old Knox.

On September 26, Life & Style magazine told readers that Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband, Brad Pitt, was the disciplinarian of the family during their marriage and after their split, things at home with Jolie and the children have reportedly been “sheer chaos.” In fact, according to an In Touch Weekly source, food and water fights in the house have become normal and the children are also known to allegedly play soccer insider.

“Angelina has no clue what she is doing. There are absolutely no rules,” the source said.

As the insider explained, the children reportedly have no curfews and their many pets are often left loose in the house.

As for the staff, which includes numerous nannies and tutors, the Jolie-Pitt kids are said to be “openly defiant and unmanageable.”

Earlier this month, after enjoying a shopping trip at a Los Angeles Target store, Vivienne and Shiloh-Jolie Pitt were photographed with a couple of their nannies and in the photos, they were seen walking around without shoes before Vivienne seemingly attempted to climb into one of their shopping carts.

Although the children appeared to be happy in the photos, their reportedly tumultuous family life has continued to be spotlighted in the weeks since.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last September after two years of marriage.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship in 2004 as they filmed the 2005 drama Mr. & Mrs. Smith. As fans will recall, Pitt was married when he signed on to shoot the film but after reportedly falling in love with Jolie on set, his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attempt to finalize their divorce settlement, they have been sharing custody of their six kids. However, while Jolie is frequently seen with her children publicly, and recently attended a number of red carpet events with the brood, Pitt has not been seen at all with his six kids since Jolie’s divorce filing.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]