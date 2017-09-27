Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Instagram Photo Sparks Doubts About Pregnancy Reports

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child, sources confirmed to US Weekly. But a recent Instagram photo of hers has prompted some fans to start asking if there’s truth to the rumors.

Interestingly, Khloe wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who became the subject of pregnancy rumors in the past few days. As those who have been keeping up with the Kardashians (and Jenners) already know by now, Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s child. There are also reports that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting to welcome their third baby via surrogate soon.

As expected, fans of KUWTK have been in a frenzy what with having to deal with all three pregnancy rumors all at once. But then again, some are suggesting that it’s all a publicity stunt, explaining that three Kardashian pregnancies occurring at the same time is too much of a coincidence.

So far, the Kardashians have yet to confirm any of the pregnancy rumors. KUWTK momager Kris Jenner told Ryan Seacrest that “Kylie is not confirming anything.” Earlier today, Kim Kardashian responded to a Harpers Bazaar tweet sharing a link to the story claiming that she wasn’t happy about her younger sister’s pregnancy, tweeting, “This sounds like a very fake story…”

As to reports that Khloe already has a bun in the oven, the reality star has yet to confirm that she is indeed pregnant, the Mirror reports. Meanwhile, the media continues to milk the story for all its worth, with some outlets like OK! magazine showing photos of Khloe Kardashian allegedly hiding her baby bump from the public.

People who want to confirm if Khloe already has a baby bump, however, don’t need to look further than the star’s Instagram account. Just a few days before the pregnancy rumors broke out, Ms. Kardashian posted a selfie photo. There doesn’t seem to be a baby bump in sight, however, as Khloe is looking ripped with those rock hard abs.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! ???? PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

While most followers congratulated Khloe Kardashian for her alleged pregnancy, some have started to question the validity of the rumors after seeing the photo.

“This doesnt looks 3 months prego [sic] to me ill believe when she says it,” one user commented.

“is she rly [sic] pregnant?” another asked.

That said, it bears noting that pregnant women don’t usually get baby bumps until at least five months into their pregnancy.

It’s probably best to wait for confirmation on the pregnancy reports from Khloe Kardashian herself.

