Kylie And Travis Not Planning On Getting Married Despite Pregnancy [Rumors]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may soon be welcoming their first child together but that doesn’t mean that they are keen on walking down the aisle anytime soon, it has been alleged.

Insiders close to the couple told TMZ that they are not ready to get married despite the rumored pregnancy. Apparently, Kylie and Travis are not even considering a married life together, adding that they are still in the early stages of their relationship.

The gossip site noted that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott both feel that they haven’t known each other long enough to get married. A source claimed that at this point, the couple is “still trying to figure out their relationship.”

And with a rumored baby on the way, it has been claimed that the cosmetics mogul is not concerned about having a child outside of wedlock.

The outlet alleged that Kylie has no issues of being an unwed mother, especially since her sisters — Kim and Kourtney — have done the same.

Although Kylie and Travis are reportedly not discussing marriage, the couple is looking forward to raising their child together. TMZ also pointed out that the Life of Kylie star is already five months along and is expecting a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might still end up getting married. If the rumors are to be believed, the youngest Jenner allegedly wants an “amazing wedding” as soon as she loses all of her baby weight.

The gossip site added that Kylie has always wanted to have a complete family of her own and is determined to do anything to avoid her first child to grow up in a “broken home.”

“She wants her child to have a father that is always there and someone that will make their relationship forever.”

It is worth noting though that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to confirm any wedding claims. The couple has not even confirmed or denied pregnancy rumors.

While everyone is still going gaga over Kylie’s pregnancy news, another Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child as well. According to People, the Revenge Body star and her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together.

The couple, who has been dating since September 2016, is reportedly thrilled about the pregnancy. Khloe and Tristan have always been very vocal about their desire to start their own family.

