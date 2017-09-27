Nikki Bella Reveals When John Cena Will Retire From Wrestling

Nikki Bella is speaking out about her fiancé John Cena and his retirement from the WWE.

Nikki, who’s currently strutting her stuff on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, opened up about her soon-to-be husband potentially retiring from the ring and revealed exactly when she thinks her man will wave bye bye to the sport.

But before WWE fans get too upset about potentially seeing Cena retire, it sounds like the Total Bellas reality star has some good news for those worried about seeing John leave the ring for good.

“I honestly don’t think he’ll ever retire. I think he’ll do that until his body won’t allow him to,” Bella told Fox News following her appearance on DWTS on September 25 amid the swirling retirement rumors.

And it sounds like, 16 years after he made his debut, Cena is still impressing his fiancée with his wrestling skills.

“He amazes me every time he goes out there,” Nikki gushed of seeing her 40-year-old husband-to-be in the ring. “You’ve see him do it for sixteen years and it never gets old. He tells you a new story every week.”

The star also joked about how Cena has changed since taking on more acting roles and branching out from the franchise that made him a household name.

“I just think, John’s become more of a**,” Bella joked of her fiancé and his foray into the acting world. “Not that it’s a full time thing but he has all these other opportunities and sometimes you just need to let your body heal as well.”

But while John won’t be officially retiring from WWE anytime soon, Nikki did admit that she feels he may step back from the sport a little, which is why he seemingly passed the torch during a recent match.

“I really felt like he passed the torch and he’s found that one guy, Roman Reigns, that can really do what he does…” she said. “I think we witnessed the torch being passed on.”

As for Nikki, she’s been away from the WWE ring herself recently while she focuses on her Dancing with the Stars stint as well as her and John’s upcoming wedding, and it sounds like all of her hard work has most definitely been paying off.

Bella revealed this week that she’s been so busy over the past few weeks that she actually managed to lose five pounds before even hitting the ballroom for her first dance last week.

Revealing her impressive weight loss to E! News, Nikki admitted that she’s hoping to lose another five pounds before leaving the competition, but joked that she wants to “keep the butt really big.”

The wrestler, who’s half of the Bella Twins with sister Brie, also confirmed that she and her fellow WWE star have already set a date for the wedding and teased that she’s found her wedding dress for the big day, thought to be sometime next year.

As for John, he’s been supporting his fiancée during her DWTS stint and has been encouraging his millions of followers across social media to vote for her and partner Artem Chigvintsev by calling them “Team Smackdown.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]