‘Counting On’ Recap: Austin Forsyth Admits To Breaking These Dating Rules When Dating Joy-Anna Duggar

On Monday’s Counting On episode, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth confessed that they didn’t exactly follow their families’ strict dating guidelines. So what rules did the young couple throw out the window? Does this confirm the rumors that Joy-Anna was already pregnant before their wedding?

Unfortunately, Austin Forsyth played it coy in the Counting On episode and only admitted to mild rebellion. According to the 23-year-old reality star, he did break some of Jim Bob Duggar’s rules when he was dating his 19-year-old daughter. However, he insisted that they were just minor rules.

He revealed that they stayed way past the Duggar curfew in more than one occasion. Before viewers can assume anything, Austin clarified that he and Joy-Anna weren’t doing anything more than just talking.

“The only time that I can think of when I overstepped my bounds with my future father-in-law was probably staying up talking past curfew. Just letting time slip past you and being in a good conversation.”

Austin also confessed that he broke the infamous “three-second hug” rule. It must have been hard for these two youngsters to adhere to Jim Bob’s prudish standards. In the last season of Counting On, Austin and Joy-Anna were seen hugging each other after his romantic proposal in the woods. According to In Touch, Austin apologized for this particular dating misstep at that time and said that he’s only human.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known to be super strict when it comes to their children’s social life–from the way the girls dress and, most especially, who and how they date. TLC previously revealed some of the conservative family’s “simple rules for dating.”

Unmarried couples aren’t allowed to date without a chaperone and should not text each other privately–“dad and mom are cc’d on texts!” Holding hands are only allowed once they get engaged–and even so, chest-to-chest hugs are strictly prohibited. Kissing is reserved until the wedding day, and that goes without saying that premarital sex is a big no-no.

While it is unknown how Jim Bob reacted to Austin’s confession, everything ended up pretty well for Austin and Joy-Anna. The two got married in May and three months after, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

However, many Duggar fans remain doubtful of the couple’s honesty due to the fact that Joy-Anna’s baby bump seems to be larger than a normal first-trimester pregnancy. The current season of Counting On, which follows their wedding preps, was filmed at least three to four weeks before their wedding day. Fans noted how Joy-Anna seemed to be hiding her belly by wearing sweatshirts and baggy clothes.

Counting On airs every Monday, 9 p.m. on TLC.

What did you think of Austin’s admission? Do you think that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s rules are too strict for today’s standards? Sound off your opinion below!

