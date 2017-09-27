‘The Voice’ Ratings Hit All-Time Low: Are Miley Cyrus & Jennifer Hudson To Blame?

Ratings for the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on September 25 hit an all-time low for an opening episode.

The premiere episode of the new season, which saw Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson join long-time coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on the coaching panel, opened “with its lowest debut numbers of all time” according to Gold Derby.

The site reported that just 10.4 million people tuned into the premiere this week, which is almost 3 million less than tuned in to see the Season 12 opener in February when Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys joined Adam and Blake to search for the next singing superstar.

But while ratings did see a pretty steep decline, they were up very slightly when compared the number who tuned in to see the most recent finale. TV By The Numbers reported in May that just 9.35 million viewers watched singer Chris Blue go home the winner of The Voice earlier this year.

In contrast, NBC’s other huge talent search America’s Got Talent, which was won earlier this month by 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, ended its latest run by being viewed by more than 15 million Americans.

While it’s not clear what saw viewers drop off rather than tuning in, a number of viewers didn’t seem to resonate with returning coach Miley and newbie Jennifer and weren’t afraid to share their opinions of the ladies on social media.

“I’m sorry but Miley is so annoying. I cannot take her seriously. #TheVoice” one fan wrote of the “Younger Now” singer during the Tuesday night show, while another added, “[I] love The Voice but it’s killing me to watch with Miley this year. #TheVoice #badchoice #doessheevensing.”

After it was confirmed that Cyrus would be back on The Voice for Season 13 back in December, a number of fans even threatened to boycott the show over her involvement – and the ratings slip makes it look like many stuck to their word.

A number of The Voice viewers were left equally unimpressed by Jennifer, with some even claiming the “Spotlight” singer was trying to make the show all about herself during the Monday night premiere.

We got you. #VoicePremiere continues TONIGHT. A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

But while some weren’t feeling Miley and Jennifer on the coaching panel, others took issue with Blake and Adam returning for their 13th consecutive season and claimed it was time to shake things up and have the two sit out a round to bring in some fresh faces.

“Hey Adam and Blake why don’t you both take a season off from #TheVoice. Or switch chairs at least,” one viewer suggested of changing things up while watching the two-night premiere.

But while Shelton and Levine haven’t commented on potentially skipping a season, the speculation comes amid rumors Adam may be ready to sit out at least one round of shows next year in order to spend more time with his family.

Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, recently confirmed that they are expecting their second child, due next year.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]