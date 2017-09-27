Cardi B is cementing her reign not only as today’s top female artist but as the new queen of clap backs. On Monday, her hit single “Bodak Yellow” nabbed the No. 1 spot of Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. However, not everyone is happy for Bardi’s newfound success.

While everyone voiced out their support and congratulatory remarks for Cardi B, who became the first female rapper to achieve such milestone since 1998, Azealia Banks opted to express her disappointment. The “The Big Big Beat” rapper raged on Twitter and dissed Cardi B.

Bliss In A Diss

According to Billboard, Banks’s disses started off with her now deleted tweets naming Cardi B as “Poor Man’s Nicki Minaj.” She then called out Power 105.1 Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God for leaning much support to “Bodak Yellow.” The 26-year old rapper also noted that other female MCs like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma were not given the same inclination.

After dragging Minaj and Ma in her Twitter rampage, she wrote “black industry men” are “spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”

Queen Of Clap Backs

On the other hand, Cardi B opted to enjoy the success of her hit single and let the scuffle rest for some time. But her silence doesn’t mean she’s letting her offender off the hook. Lo and behold, sticking to her new Queen of Billboard status, Bardi posted a receipt of Azealia Banks dancing and singing to “Bodak Yellow.”

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

On the caption, she explained, “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!”

Nobody saw it coming. Even Azealia Banks must have been shocked to find out that she has made a flip flop moment for herself. Netizens are quick a point out a major twist in this instant classic pop moment – her official Twitter page fade out of nowhere. Did Banks delete her Twitter account to escape the brewing backlash of her actions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, one thing is for sure, Cardi B is winning and she’s making sure everybody knows it.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]