Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Why Nicole Can’t Stop Sister’s Romance With Notorious Cheating Boyfriend

Scott Disick is quite possibly the worst person for Sofia Richie to be dating but there’s nothing her family can do about it, a source close to the situation has revealed.

Nicole Richie, who is extremely close to her 19-year-old sister, has come to terms with the relationship as much as she doesn’t like seeing her sibling dating the 34-year-old, it’s been alleged.

Sofia Richie has more or less kept the relationship from many of her family and friends up until last week when he was seen hugging and kissing Scott while vacationing in Miami with the father-of-three.

And while Nicole wouldn’t usually involve herself in her sister’s business, she’s concerned that Scott Disick will ultimately break her heart.

Scott Disick certainly doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to relationships, having allegedly cheated on Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Thorne while in what he considered a committed romance with them.

There’s concern that Sofia will be the next girl to have her heart broken by Scott Disick, which has left Nicole very concerned.

So, why isn’t she stepping in and takes action?

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that if family members try and get in between the model’s love for Scott, she could consequently decide to cut off them off, which is the last thing the fashion designer wants.

She’s been very naive in her young adult years, so she knows exactly what it’s like to be madly in love with someone, even when everyone thinks that the person they are seeing is a bad influence on them.

With that said, Nicole refuses to get involved in her sister’s romance with Scott Disick. She knows for sure that Scott Disick isn’t the right man for her but there’s nothing she can do other than get the tissues ready for when the relationship hits the fan.

It’s said that the Richie household is being as supportive as they can be. After all, Sofia is an adult, so if she decides to date Scott Disick, they can’t force her not to see the man she’s seemingly grown feelings for in the past couple of weeks.

Scott Disick, while having shared PDA moments with his new girlfriend, has yet to confirm the romance himself.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]