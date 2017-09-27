Huge Update On The Return Of Paige, Which WWE Brand Will Sign The Former Champion?

WWE superstar Paige has been absent on television for more than a year due to a neck injury. Paige has been on the news despite not working due to his relationship and marriage to former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio. Nevertheless, the latest update on Paige suggests that she is close to being cleared by doctors and she will be part of SmackDown Live.

According to PW Insider (h/t Wrestle Zone), Paige will be cleared by doctors to return to the ring anytime soon. The 25-year-old superstar has been off WWE television since the end of June 2016 when she teamed up with Sasha Banks to defeat Charlotte and Dana Brooke in a tag team match. She was given time off to deal with an injury.

Despite being on hiatus, Paige was part of the 2016 WWE Draft wherein she was drafted to Monday Night Raw. During her hiatus, she was suspended twice for violating the WWE Wellness Policy wherein she tested positive for a banned substance. Four months into her hiatus, Paige underwent surgery on her neck and she was ruled out for nine to 12 months. The report also noted that Paige will return as a member of SmackDown Live despite being drafted by the red brand.

Paige first hinted her return in an Instagram post on September 19 wherein she was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE.com went on to confirm that Paige is indeed preparing for her return to the ring. At that time, the report considered Paige as a free agent with the women’s roster of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live being put on notice.

During her absence and recovery, Paige was a constant headliner because of a lot of controversies. First was her suspension and subsequent engagement with former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio. It was followed by her nude photographs and sex tapes being leaked online. The controversy did not end there as Paige and Alberto Del Rio were involved in an altercation at an airport. There were speculations about Del Rio possibly abusing Paige but the two remained together.

She's begging for it. #douchebagmode Number 1 fiancé. All men take tips. Apply what I learned from a place on the east coast. Haha #sisisi #shewantsme A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

There were also some rumors about the possibility of Paige getting released by the WWE. However, the company decided to stick with her since she has a contract until 2019. Forbes reported that a WWE Film produced by The Rock featuring Paige and her family also helped her keep her job in the company.

But with all the controversies and injuries behind her, Paige is more than ready to get her career back on track. Paige is still one of the most talented superstars on the WWE roster and she would give women’s division of SmackDown Live a big boost.

[Featured Image by WWE]