Alaskan Bush People is undeniably one of the most-watched TV programs today because of the Brown family’s unusual lifestyle in the middle of the Alaskan forest. Billy, wife Ami, and their seven children shunned the concrete jungles to live a simpler life in the forest. Along with its exponentially growing fan base, a myriad of controversies hounded the Discovery show. Recently, reports suggest that the Brown patriarch has a daughter from a previous marriage.

In Touch Weekly reported that Billy Brown could possibly have another child aside from the seven he has already – Matt, 34, Bear, 30, Gabe, 27, Snowbird, 22, Noah, 24, Bam, 32, and Rain, 14. The publication claimed that the 63-year-old Alaskan Bush People star married a woman named Brenda before he tied the knot with Ami Brown in 1979. Billy and Brenda broke up five years after their wedding.

Many viewers were surprised when a certain Twila Byars appeared on Alaskan Bush People in 2016. Most fans wondered how this woman is related to the Brown family. An unnamed insider confirmed to Radar Online that Twila is Billy’s daughter whom he abandoned several years ago. The tipster claimed that the reality star and his daughter have been in contact with each other occasionally.

Me, Billy (my dad) and Ami. BTW not a recent photo! #AlaskanBushPeople #ABP A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Twila previously shared in Alaskan Bush People that one her daughters died in a car crash. Rumors have it that Billy did not comfort his “secret child” after the death of his granddaughter. “He never consoled her about her daughter’s death,” an unnamed insider said. Ami’s husband and her stepdaughter have yet to confirm or deny this claim.

Meanwhile, Blasting News shared that the popular Discovery series was already renewed for another season. Reports claimed that the Brown family was already seen filming for the imminent Alaskan Bush People Season 8 in Colorado. Cancellation rumors started to make rounds after it was announced that Ami’s health condition has progressed.

For starters, Ami has been diagnosed with stage 3b lung cancer in June. However, the Brown matriarch said that she is willing to fight for her life despite her fragile health condition. The mother of seven also told People that she has to remain strong for her family.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight. Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

Discovery Channel has yet to announce the renewal or cancellation of the show. However, various reports suggest that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is likely to premiere in October. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the American reality-documentary series!

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]