Kim Kardashian Ditching Paris Fashion Week One Year After Robbery Incident Ahead Of Surrogate Baby Birth

Kim Kardashian is not ready to attend Paris Fashion Week just yet, which is why she has canceled plans on flying out to France in the following weeks.

According to reports, via Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian had initially considered the idea about going but instantly realized that she wasn’t mentally ready to be reminded of the events that took place a year ago.

Back in October 2016, it was famously reported that Kim Kardashian had been tied up in her bathtub and gagged as a group of Parisian men searched through her home for the reality star’s most expensive belongings.

During the search, they had found her wedding ring amongst other expensive items which Kim Kardashian never got back.

The point of it all, however, is that with it being close to hitting Paris Fashion Week ago, while the mother-of-three would have loved to support her famous fashion designer friends, she can’t get herself to be back there so soon.

Sources tell the news outlet that Kim Kardashian has her family’s support in choosing not to go, so much that Kendall Jenner has also opted out from attending the fashion extravagant this year, presumably in connection with her sibling’s decision not to fly out to France.

So, what does this mean for Kim Kardashian and her future plans to attend PFW?

That highlighter though…. Medium Kit on kkwbeauty.com @kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

For right now, sources say that the 36-year-old just wants to stay away from France. She doesn’t blame the country itself for the events that took place, by any means. Kim just isn’t ready to face the music and be reminded of the events that took place.

Instead of flying out to Paris, Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to spend quality time with her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, who are both said to be expecting their first child next year.

Along with their pregnancy, Kim Kardashian will also see her surrogate give birth to the reality star’s third child by the end of January.

Thank you T Magazine Singapore @tsingapore ???? @dennisleupold Editor in Chief @jumiusw Creative Director @jackwangg Stylist @zhuoweilun Hair @chrisappleton1 Makeup @makeupbymario Nails by Kayley Phan Production @sodachris A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

So, there are plenty of other things that Kim seems to be paying attention to than to be attending Paris Fashion Week, regardless of how much she might love going to these extravagant events.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]